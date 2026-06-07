BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the INDIA bloc for lacking a 'mission' and 'vision,' highlighting internal divisions. He pointed to the DMK boycotting a meeting and infighting between JMM-Congress and others as proof of 'confusion.'

In a sharp critique of the INDIA bloc, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday questioned the internal coordination within the alliance, saying that it neither has any "mission" nor "vision." Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla pointed out the differences between the constituent allies of the opposition bloc. "The alliance has no mission, no vision, only confusion and every day new set of division is coming up. DMK has ditched the alliance...NCP (SP) is not attending the meeting. JMM is having a fight with Congress over the Rajya Sabha seat. The left has written to Kharge Ji, saying that explain the comments made by Rahul Gandhi against our leaders. So it shows that they are not together; they are fighting each other...The alliance is only on paper; it is an imagination," said Poonawalla.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi alleged that the alliance lacked internal coordination and also highlighted the "chaos" within all the parties. "There is infighting and confusion within their camp. They do not have coordination among themselves. The NDA is united. Their internal contradictions and disputes are for them to address," he told ANI. '

DMK Boycotts Meeting, Cites 'Betrayal'

While the TMC and other frontal opposition parties are likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the alliance, has announced to boycott the meeting. DMK, which has been a strong pillar of the India bloc, has been upset with Congress after it extended support to TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress had fought the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress".

"In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part," the party said. (ANI)