The INDIA bloc on Wednesday took to the streets in protest against the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Calling out for 'Bihar Bandh' against the decision of the Election Commission of India to revise the voter list, Congress workers blocked the railway track at Sachiwalay Halt railway station in protest.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, also joined the protest at the Sachiwalay Halt railway station, raising slogans, “Chunav Aayog hosh mein aayo.”

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We won't spare the Election Commission. They have destroyed the lives of the poor people of the country..."



Additionally, the INDIA bloc leaders burned tyres and blocked roads at the Maner Assembly stretch of National Highway 30 in Patna district.



Members of the RJD's students' wing also blocked the train tracks at Jehanabad railway station.

Tejashwi Yadav raises "deep" concerns over Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi raised "deep" concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that those who do not have any of the 11 documents asked for verification of their names will be "removed" from the electoral roll list.

" The worry is that we have no clarity from the EC so far. You all know that Bihar EC works only as a post office and has no authority to provide an answer. Why are they not answering the questions of the opposition and the people of Bihar... People of Bihar don't have the 11 documents which EC has asked for; rather, they have an Aadhar card, MGNREGA card, and ration card. This is the only document which the poor people of Bihar have. It is clear that the people who do not have these 11 documents, their names will be removed," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has said that it is most likely that the exercise of the collection of Enumeration Forms will be completed well before the last day of collection.

According to ECI, The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is progressing well, with 3,70,77,077 Enumeration Forms, which is 46.95 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar, collected (at 6:00 PM) in the first 14 days since the issuance of SIR instructions on June 24.

In the first two weeks of the exercise, 7.90 crore forms were printed, and over 97 per cent of forms (7,70,44,990) were distributed to electors. Also, 18.16 per cent of the forms have been uploaded to the ECINET. A large number of prospective electors prefer to submit the Enumeration Forms along with the eligibility documents as specified in the SIR order dated June 24.