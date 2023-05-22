'India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit

PM Modi and Papua New Guinea's counterpart James Marape, jointly chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. The summit witnessed the participation of 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 22) said that India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. This comment comes while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, adding, "You can count on India as a reliable partner".

In his speech, PM Modi expressed his perspective that the Pacific island nations should be seen as "large ocean countries" rather than simply "small island states."

Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching feet upon latter's arrival

PM Modi and Papua New Guinea's counterpart James Marape, jointly chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. The summit witnessed the participation of 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

During his speech at the FIPIC Summit, PM Modi stated that India is prepared to openly share its experiences and capabilities with the Pacific island countries, without any reservation or hesitation.

The topics of discussion included trade, technology, healthcare, and climate change, among other areas of collaboration. According to PM Modi, the meetings were productive and covered the whole range of bilateral ties between India and Papua New Guinea.

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes: SBI

Additionally, both leaders unveiled a translated version of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea. The book launch was jointly conducted by the Prime Ministers of India and Papua New Guinea and co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province.