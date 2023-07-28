Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI registers six FIRs, 10 accused arrested; check details

The Ministry of Home Affairs presented an affidavit to the Supreme Court, disclosing that the investigation into the case of two women being paraded naked has been entrusted to the CBI. The ministry has also urged the apex court to transfer the trial of the case out of Manipur to ensure a time-bound and unbiased trial.

In response to the ongoing violence and conspiracy in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action, registering six FIRs related to the incidents. So far, 10 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Additionally, the CBI is set to register a seventh FIR in relation to a disturbing incident of gangrape captured in a viral video.

Manipur violence: Centre asks CBI to probe May 4 horror; seeks trial outside state

Alongside submitting the affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs is actively working to restore peace in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah is engaging with key representatives from both the Meitei and Kuki communities, seeking to bring them to the negotiating table. Despite differing opinions on reconciliation between the two communities, the government remains optimistic about achieving a breakthrough in the talks soon.

The unrest in Manipur has garnered significant attention, and the involvement of the CBI underscores the seriousness of the situation. With FIRs filed and arrests made, the investigation is progressing, and there is hope for a resolution through dialogue between the conflicting parties. The ministry's efforts to expedite the trial and restore peace reflect the government's commitment to addressing the crisis in the state.

