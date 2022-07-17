Massive milestone! India administers 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Mandaviya said, "It's a matter of pride that India has crossed 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement."

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya has announced that India has crossed the historic milestone of 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Mandaviya said, "It's a matter of pride that India has crossed 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far. I congratulate the healthcare workers and the citizens on this achievement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens for the historic achievement.

"Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," he said on Twitter.

He further said, "Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination."

Health ministry data highlights that 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated, while 98 per cent of adults in the country had received at least one dose.

Government data further showed that 82 per cent of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years had received the first vaccination dose since the drive began on January 3. Over 68 per cent of adolescents have got both the first and second dose.

In the age group of 12-14 years, 81 per cent have taken the first dose, while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to health ministry officials, 71 per cent of the vaccine doses were administered in rural Covid vaccination centres and 29 per cent in urban areas.

Also, 51.5 per cent of the total doses were administered to men, while 48.9 per cent were given to women.

Total vaccination among 12 plus eligible population has been seen in Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

Highest number of doses have Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641) followed by Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911). A total of 5,63,67,888 precautionary vaccine doses have been given to all eligible population.

Vaccination timeline

On January 16 last year, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. From February 2, vaccination of frontline workers started, followed by doses for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions from March 1. The country had crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year and 150 crores on January 7 this year.

In April 2021, vaccination began for people aged more than 45 years. The government expanded the vaccination drive to allow everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

In January 3, India began inoculating adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. Healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities started getting administered precautionary doses of vaccines on January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people above 60 eligible for the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine. India, on April 10, began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all over 18 years.

