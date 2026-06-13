Union Minister JP Nadda praised PM Modi's 12-year governance, stating India is now the world's 4th largest economy. He said the Centre has shielded the country from the West Asia crisis, ensuring no shortage of medicines or fertilisers.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said India has transformed into one of the world's strongest and fastest-growing economies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the Centre has taken adequate measures to shield the country from the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Modi Govt's 12 Years of Transformative Governance

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nadda said the PM Modi government had completed 12 years of governance marked by economic reforms, welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion and decisive policymaking. Describing PM Modi as the longest-serving continuously elected prime minister in independent India, Nadda said PM Modi had led the country through a period of unprecedented transformation.

"India has moved from being the fifth-largest economy to becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. Inflation, which once remained in double digits, has been brought under control, while policy paralysis has been replaced by decisive governance," he said.

The former BJP National President said global institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, now view India as a bright spot in the world economy and a major engine of growth at a time when several countries are facing economic uncertainties. Highlighting the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, he said more than Rs 51 lakh crore had been transferred directly to beneficiaries, eliminating middlemen and plugging leakages estimated at over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Shielding India from West Asia Crisis

Turning to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Nadda said the government had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to safeguard critical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and fertilisers. "The crisis in West Asia is a concern, but India has prepared itself strategically. We have ensured that citizens do not face shortages of medicines, medical devices or fertilisers. Alternative sourcing arrangements have been put in place," he said.

Ensuring Fertiliser Supply

Nadda said India had diversified fertiliser procurement by engaging suppliers from countries outside the Strait of Hormuz region, including Indonesia, Australia, Russia and China. "We have adequate fertiliser stocks for the Kharif season and are already preparing for the Rabi season. Our farmers will not suffer because of international developments," he added.

Emphasis on Healthcare Expansion

The Union Minister also highlighted the Centre's emphasis on preventive healthcare, citing campaigns against obesity, promotion of exercise and early detection of diseases under Ayushman Bharat and other flagship programmes.

Addressing Rising Cancer Cases

On concerns about rising cancer cases, Nadda said multiple factors contribute to the disease and that the government is focusing on prevention, awareness and timely treatment. He said India's healthcare system had expanded significantly under the Modi government, with AIIMS institutions, new medical colleges and healthcare infrastructure projects strengthening access to quality medical services across the country.

Nadda asserted that India's progress over the last 12 years reflected the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the trust reposed in him by the people of the country. (ANI)