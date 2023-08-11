Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; upload photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation on Friday to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement, taking place from August 13 to 15 this year. In a tweet, PM Modi emphasised that the Indian flag symbolises freedom and national unity, encouraging citizens to upload their photos on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

The campaign, launched as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, aims to deepen the connection with the national flag. Last year on July 22, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, which calls on all citizens to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes. The campaign's second edition will coincide with the same dates this year, August 13 to 15, marking India's 76th year of independence.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com,” Modi tweeted.

The website is asking the public to hoist a flag at their house from August 13 to 15. Further it states that a total of 6,14,54,052 selfies had been submitted so far. Providing an option of uploading selfies with a flag, the website states, “Get featured in Digital Tiranga Art by uploading a selfie with a flag.”

As part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Union ministers participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi. The rally, flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, saw ministers riding with the Indian flag, chanting patriotic slogans, and showcasing their commitment to the campaign's ideals.

This movement not only symbolises patriotism but also aims to strengthen the bond between citizens and the nation's cherished flag, reminding everyone of the significance of India's hard-fought freedom.