Groom's wedding speech comes with PPT slides, leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

A groom-to-be won the internet with a hilarious PowerPoint wedding speech, crediting his dermatologist fiancée for his skincare glow. His witty delivery had social media in stitches, proving love—and presentations—go hand in hand.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

A groom-to-be took wedding vows to a whole new level by presenting them in the most corporate way possible—a PowerPoint presentation. His innovative and hilarious approach quickly went viral, leaving social media users amused and thoroughly entertained.

The video, originally posted by Rahul Bhagtani on Instagram, captures his pre-wedding speech, where he kicks things off with a witty remark: “I’d like to share a few words before I spend the next 40 years listening.” His audience erupts in laughter, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Titled "My Love for Pooja. PS – I Make the Best Slides," Rahul’s presentation starts with a seemingly random image of a small cream container. “Do you all know what this is?” he asks, before answering his own question. “This was my entire skincare routine before I met Pooja.” The next slide, however, reveals a full-fledged, multi-step skincare regimen—courtesy of his fiancée, Pooja, a dermatologist.

Rahul, now a self-proclaimed skincare enthusiast, jokingly credits Pooja for his newfound glow. “This is the secret behind my smooth and glowing skin!” he declares, as slides featuring face wash, sunscreen, and moisturizer flash on the screen. The crowd bursts into laughter, enjoying his playful acknowledgment of Pooja’s influence on his self-care habits.

Social media loved the creative spin on wedding speeches. “If my future husband doesn’t do this, I’m not getting married!” one user joked. Another commented, “Pooja, you’re setting impossibly high standards for the rest of us!”

Others couldn’t help but poke fun at Rahul’s dedication to PowerPoint. “Do you work in consulting? Even here, you had to make a PPT?” someone quipped.

While most wedding vows are emotional declarations of love, Rahul’s version added humor, storytelling, and a touch of corporate flair. His effort not only celebrated love but also showcased the beauty of growth, partnership, and a well-organized approach to romance—because sometimes, a great relationship deserves a great presentation.

