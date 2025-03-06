Crime Branch busts illegal cricket betting racket while betting on India-Australia match, two arrested

Delhi Police busted a cricket betting racket linked to the Champions Trophy 2025, arresting two individuals. The syndicate operated through online Master IDs and offline direct calls, handling significant daily transactions.

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The NDR/Crime Branch has successfully busted a cricket betting racket operating in Delhi and arrested two individuals involved in illegal betting on the Champions Trophy 2025 matches. The arrested individuals have been identified as: Parveen Kochhar (55 years) r/o Subhash Nagar, MCD West, Delhi and Sanjeev Kumar (55 years) r/o Subhash Nagar, Tagore Garden, Delhi.

SI Anuj Kumar received specific intelligence regarding an organized betting syndicate led by one Parveen Kochhar. The investigation revealed that the syndicate was actively engaged in illegal betting on the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 cricket matches. On the basis of specific inputs, on March 4, 2025, a raid was conducted in Sector 23, Dwarka, Delhi by a team of NDR Crime Branch.



During the raid, two individuals were caught live betting using laptops and mobile phones. Various electronic devices and betting materials were seized from the premises. At the time of the operation, the accused were betting on the semi-final match between India and Australia, which commenced at 2:30 PM.

Accordingly, a case was registered, and both racketeers were arrested.

Two laptops, 25 mobile phones, one LED Smart TV, two notepads, two ball pens, one wooden box suitcase and two Sony recorders were recovered during the raid.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were operating the betting racket using two primary methods, namely Online Betting via Master ID and Offline Betting via Direct Calls.

The first was Online Betting via Master ID, in which Parveen Kochhar purchased a Master ID from a betting website through an associate named Vinay. He then created a Super Master ID and sold betting IDs to players (called punters). The syndicate earned a 3% commission per transaction on the total betting amount.

The second was Offline Betting via Direct Calls, in which the accused also engaged in manual betting. Players would call them to place bets on live matches based on fluctuating rates ('Bhaav' system). The bets were noted in notepads.

Parveen Kochhar rented the premises used for betting operations under his own name for Rs35,000 per month. The syndicate had been running this illegal operation for the past two years.

On match days, transactions amounted to approximately Rs1.5 lakh daily, with profits/losses ranging between Rs30,000 and Rs40,000 per day. Parveen Kochhar was the mastermind, coordinating with bookies from different regions to maximize profits and minimize risks.

The accused, Parveen Kochhar, has studied up to the 10th standard. Previously, he owned a factory in Mundka. He entered the illegal betting business for quick financial gains and established a network of associates to streamline operations. He retained 3% of the total profits, while the remaining amount was distributed among his associates.

The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, has studied up to the 12th standard. Previously, he ran a transport business, which suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later joined hands with childhood friend Parveen Kochhar in the illegal betting syndicate. (ANI)

