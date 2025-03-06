Special Holi and Ramadan gift: Jharkhand govt staff to receive Rs 5000 additional salary

The Jharkhand government has announced a salary increase for employees on the occasion of Holi and Ramadan. The allowance for multipurpose workers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Employees have welcomed this decision.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

The state government is going to give a special gift to employees on Holi and Ramadan. A smile has appeared on the faces of the employees as soon as this notification was issued.

These government employees of the state are very happy with the news of the salary increase. Now they will be given Rs 25,000 per month instead of Rs 20,000.

The demand for increasing the allowance has been raised for a long time. Employees have welcomed this decision of the government.

They have said that the demand for increasing the allowance has been made for a long time, but now the government has taken a decision on this matter. The employees are very happy with this.

Rs 5,000 has been increased in the honorarium of multipurpose workers (MPW) working in the health department of Jharkhand.

