'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Jindal Group’s Managing Director Sajjan Jindal recently expressed his doubts over tech billionaire Elon Musk's ability to crack the Indian market. The Jindal Group boss said that Musk is in the US and he cannot be successful in India since Indians are here.

"Elon Musk is not here. He is in the US. He can't be successful in this country. Because we Indians are here. We are here," said Jindal while speaking at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

"He (Musk) cannot produce what Mahindra can do, what Tata can do. Not possible. He can do under Trump's shadow. He can do in the US. He's super smart. There's no question about it. He's maverick. He's super smart. He's doing this SpaceX and stuff like that. He's done amazing things. I don't want to take anything from him... But to be successful in India is not an easy job," Jindal said.

Jindal said that it is not an easy job for a foreign company to be successful in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, Tesla has leased a 4,003-sq ft office space in the Maker Maxity building in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The office space is located near the Apple retail store at Reliance Industries (RIL)-owned Jio World Drive. Moreover, the US-based automaker has listed 20 job openings in India -- 15 in Mumbai and 5 in Pune. It is also exploring showroom locations in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tesla's Model Y is expected to the automaker's first offering in India, with its launch expected in the second half of 2025. Tesla Model Y is expected to be priced between Rs 60-70 lakh, with its competitors being entry-level EV offerings from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

