'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Jindal Group’s Managing Director Sajjan Jindal recently expressed his doubts over tech billionaire Elon Musk's ability to crack the Indian market. The Jindal Group boss said that Musk is in the US and he cannot be successful in India since Indians are here.  

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Jindal Group’s Managing Director Sajjan Jindal recently expressed his doubts over tech billionaire Elon Musk's ability to crack the Indian market. The Jindal Group boss said that Musk is in the US and he cannot be successful in India since Indians are here.  

"Elon Musk is not here. He is in the US. He can't be successful in this country. Because we Indians are here. We are here," said Jindal while speaking at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards. 

"He (Musk) cannot produce what Mahindra can do, what Tata can do. Not possible. He can do under Trump's shadow. He can do in the US. He's super smart. There's no question about it. He's maverick. He's super smart. He's doing this SpaceX and stuff like that. He's done amazing things. I don't want to take anything from him... But to be successful in India is not an easy job," Jindal said. 

Jindal said that it is not an easy job for a foreign company to be successful in the Indian market. 

Also read: Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

 

Meanwhile, Tesla has leased a 4,003-sq ft office space in the Maker Maxity building in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The office space is located near the Apple retail store at Reliance Industries (RIL)-owned Jio World Drive. Moreover, the US-based automaker has listed 20 job openings in India -- 15 in Mumbai and 5 in Pune. It is also exploring showroom locations in Mumbai and Delhi. 

Tesla's Model Y is expected to the automaker's first offering in India, with its launch expected in the second half of 2025. Tesla Model Y is expected to be priced between Rs 60-70 lakh, with its competitors being entry-level EV offerings from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. 

Also read: Anand Mahindra to gift Thar to FBI chief Kash Patel? See business tycoon's VIRAL exchange with X user

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

SC bars new FIRs against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark vkp

SC bars new FIRs against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

Infosys rolls out 'System intervention' to ensure 10-day work from office by employees. How it works shk

Infosys rolls out 'System intervention' to ensure 10-day work from office by employees. How it works

How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI bust uncovers shocking tricks, political links ddr

How actress Ranya Rao smuggled Rs 17.3 crore gold: DRI uncovers shocking tricks, political links

Modi govt's pro-Israel stance unprecedented for India: Prakash Karat at CPI(M) meet in Kerala kollam anr

Modi govt's pro-Israel stance unprecedented for India: Prakash Karat at CPI(M) meet in Kerala

Recent Stories

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

MG cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration check launch date features and more gcw

MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check ATG

UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon