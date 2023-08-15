Independence Day 2023: PM Modi creates history, unfurls tricolour flag for 10th consecutive time

Since Independence, India has been under the leadership of 15 Prime Ministers. Among this group, 13 Prime Ministers have been privileged to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort. Nehru was the first Prime Minister to unfurl the flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947 after India became independent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) hoisted the tricolour flag at the Red Fort. Narendra Modi has become the first non-Congress Prime Minister to hoist the national Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 10th time. With hoisting the national flag on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi has equaled the record of former PM Manmohan Singh of hoisting the tricolour for 10 consecutive times.

Apart from Manmohan Singh, only Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi have hoisted the flag more than 10 times at the Red Fort.

However, Gulzarilal Nanda and Chandra Sekhar were the only two Indian Prime Ministers who did not get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at Red Fort.