Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi creates history, unfurls tricolour flag for 10th consecutive time

    Since Independence, India has been under the leadership of 15 Prime Ministers. Among this group, 13 Prime Ministers have been privileged to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort. Nehru was the first Prime Minister to unfurl the flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947 after India became independent.

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi creates history, unfurls tricolour flag for 10th consecutive time AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 7:36 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) hoisted the tricolour flag at the Red Fort. Narendra Modi has become the first non-Congress Prime Minister to hoist the national Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 10th time. With hoisting the national flag on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi has equaled the record of former PM Manmohan Singh of hoisting the tricolour for 10 consecutive times.

    Apart from Manmohan Singh, only Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi have hoisted the flag more than 10 times at the Red Fort.

    Since Independence, India has been under the leadership of 15 Prime Ministers. Among this group, 13 Prime Ministers have been privileged to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort. Nehru was the first Prime Minister to unfurl the flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947 after India became independent.

    However, Gulzarilal Nanda and Chandra Sekhar were the only two Indian Prime Ministers who did not get the opportunity to hoist the national flag at Red Fort.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 7:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters check details AJR

    'Honoring our heroes': PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters on Independence Day 2023

    Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details AJR

    Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details

    Independence Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader GL Vineet who has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal for his bravery

    Independence Day 2023: Story of Squadron Leader GL Vineet, the officer who has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal

    No injuries on victim's private parts doesn't negate penetrative sexual assault: Delhi High Court

    No injuries on victim's private parts doesn't negate penetrative sexual assault: Delhi High Court

    Future-ready combat vehicles to replace Indian Army's T-72 tanks from 2030

    Future-ready combat vehicles to replace Indian Army's T-72 tanks from 2030

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: History and Significance of Indian National Flag MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: History and Significance of Indian National Flag

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    6 spectacular features captured in independence day parade LMA EAI

    6 spectacular features captured in independence day parade

    Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share on August 15 RBA

    Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share on August 15

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters check details AJR

    'Honoring our heroes': PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters on Independence Day 2023

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon