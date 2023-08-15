Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'He will hoist flag at home': Congress attacks Centre over PM Modi's 'will return to Red Fort' remark

    Delivering his address from Delhi's historic Red Fort on the eve of the last Independence Day preceding the next parliamentary election, PM Modi declared his intention to present the nation's achievements during his subsequent Independence Day speech from the same iconic venue.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (August 15) launched a pointed critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Independence Day speech. The Congress President's response centered on PM Modi's parting statement, "see you next year at the Red Fort," which he interpreted as emblematic of "arrogance." Kharge retorted that, in the upcoming year, the Prime Minister's flag-hoisting would instead be confined to his own residence.

    Expressing his views, Kharge asserted, "He (Modi) will hoist the National Flag once again next year. He will do that at his home."

    Delivering his address from Delhi's historic Red Fort on the eve of the last Independence Day preceding the next parliamentary election, PM Modi declared his intention to present the nation's achievements during his subsequent Independence Day speech from the same iconic venue.

    Quoting the Prime Minister's words, "Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Kharge offered a counterpoint to Modi's promise.

    In his rejoinder to PM Modi's statement, Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the perceived overconfidence in the PM's declaration. Kharge emphasized the decisive role of the people and the voters in determining electoral outcomes, asserting that such assertions of future victories or flag-hoisting displayed unwarranted arrogance in 2023.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
