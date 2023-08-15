Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shift from 'deshwasiyon' to 'pariwarjanon': PM Modi addresses citizens as family in Independence Day speech

    Independence Day 2023: The shift from "deshwasiyon" and "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" to "pyare pariwarjanon" underscores his vision of a united nation moving forward as one collective family.

    Shift from 'deshwasiyon' to 'pariwarjanon': PM Modi addresses citizens as family in Independence Day speech AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    In a shift from his customary approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his landmark 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday (August 15) embraced an endearing term to connect with the nation - "mere pyare pariwarjanon" or "my beloved family". This unprecedented linguistic choice marked a departure from his earlier references like "Mere Pyare deshwasiyon" (My beloved countrymen) or "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" (brothers and sisters). This shift reflects a deeper intention to foster a sense of unity, portraying the nation as a closely-knit extended family.

    Speaking from the iconic Red Fort in a speech lasting 90 minutes, PM Modi emphasized the concept of the nation as a unified entity, encouraging a collective stride towards progress. His resonant words also carried an underlying significance as this was his final Independence Day address before the upcoming national election. "We will come back next year if your blessings are with us," PM Modi stated, concluding his speech on a note of hope.

    PM Modi dons multicoloured, Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023

    Consistently maintaining his distinctive sartorial preference, PM Modi adorned a vibrant safa or turban – a signature style he has upheld since his ascent to power in 2014. For this particular address, he paired his traditional attire of kurta, churidar, and jacket with a Rajasthani bandhani print turban, showcasing his unwavering commitment to cultural symbolism.

    This notable shift in language usage underscores PM Modi's aspiration to foster a profound sense of unity and togetherness among citizens. The shift from "deshwasiyon" and "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" to "pyare pariwarjanon" underscores his vision of a united nation moving forward as one collective family.

    Independence Day 2023: 'Nation speaks for perform, reform and transform,' says PM Modi; see key highlights

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi dons multicoloured Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023 gcw

    PM Modi dons multicoloured, Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023

    PM Narendra Modi Independence Day speeches break duration records than any other former Prime Ministers; check details AJR

    PM Modi's Independence Day speeches break duration records than any other former Prime Ministers

    Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech AJR

    'Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 8 may get audio magic eraser Here is how it will help users gcw

    Google Pixel 8 may get 'audio magic eraser'; Here's how it will help users

    Shah Rukh Khan's old handwritten letter from college days goes VIRAL; Know details here vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's old handwritten letter from college days goes VIRAL; Know details here

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection

    PM Modi dons multicoloured Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023 gcw

    PM Modi dons multicoloured, Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023

    PM Modi's 10th Independence Day speech was 94 minutes long

    PM Modi's 10th Independence Day speech was 94 minutes long

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon