Shift from 'deshwasiyon' to 'pariwarjanon': PM Modi addresses citizens as family in Independence Day speech

In a shift from his customary approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his landmark 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday (August 15) embraced an endearing term to connect with the nation - "mere pyare pariwarjanon" or "my beloved family". This unprecedented linguistic choice marked a departure from his earlier references like "Mere Pyare deshwasiyon" (My beloved countrymen) or "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" (brothers and sisters). This shift reflects a deeper intention to foster a sense of unity, portraying the nation as a closely-knit extended family.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort in a speech lasting 90 minutes, PM Modi emphasized the concept of the nation as a unified entity, encouraging a collective stride towards progress. His resonant words also carried an underlying significance as this was his final Independence Day address before the upcoming national election. "We will come back next year if your blessings are with us," PM Modi stated, concluding his speech on a note of hope.

PM Modi dons multicoloured, Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023

Consistently maintaining his distinctive sartorial preference, PM Modi adorned a vibrant safa or turban – a signature style he has upheld since his ascent to power in 2014. For this particular address, he paired his traditional attire of kurta, churidar, and jacket with a Rajasthani bandhani print turban, showcasing his unwavering commitment to cultural symbolism.

This notable shift in language usage underscores PM Modi's aspiration to foster a profound sense of unity and togetherness among citizens. The shift from "deshwasiyon" and "Bhaiyon aur Behenon" to "pyare pariwarjanon" underscores his vision of a united nation moving forward as one collective family.

