    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals

    Within the 230 Gallantry Awards, commendations extend to 125 individuals from regions affected by Left Wing Extremism, 71 from the Jammu & Kashmir area, and 11 from the North East. These awards recognize their brave actions.

    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, a total of 954 police personnel have been honoured with police medals. These awards include a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 229 recipients of the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 82 recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), and 642 recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

    Within the 230 Gallantry Awards, commendations extend to 125 individuals from regions affected by Left Wing Extremism, 71 from the Jammu & Kashmir area, and 11 from the North East. 

    These awards recognize their brave actions. Among the recipients, 28 are from Central Reserve Police Force, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from J&K Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana, and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh, with the remainder representing various other States/Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

    The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) are bestowed in acknowledgement of Conspicuous Gallantry demonstrated in the preservation of life and property, or in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals. 

    The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is granted for an exceptional and distinguished record of service in the Police force, while the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable contributions marked by resourcefulness and unwavering commitment to duty.

    Sl No.

    Subject

    No. of persons

    List

    1

    President’s Police Medals for Gallantry (PPMG)

    01

    List-I

    2

    Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG)

    229

    List -II

    3

    President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service

    82

    List -III

    4

    Police Medal for Meritorious Service

    642

    List -IV

    5

    State Wise/ Force Wise list of medals awardees to the Police personnel

    As per list

    List-V

    The full list of the medal winners can be accessed here Part-I | Part-II | Part-III | Part-IV | Part-V

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
