RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat believes world will look at India in awe if nation becomes self-reliant

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India got freedom after a lot of struggle and needs to be self-reliant.

On the 76th anniversary of India's Independence, Bhagwat addressed a crowd at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, saying that the country would spread the message of peace to the rest of the globe. Additionally, he suggested that rather than asking what the nation or society is offering them, people should consider what they can provide the country.

"Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle. It needs to be self-reliant. Those who want to be independent need to become self-reliant in everything," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said the RSS has worked to create awareness about "desh bhakti" (patriotism) and imbibing it into the country's people. "You need to maintain relations with the world, but on your own terms, and for it, you must become capable. Those who want to be independent should also become capable in respect of their security," he added.

Bhagwat said the tricolour tells us how the country should be and how it will be when it becomes significant in the world. "That country will not rule over others. It will spread love across the world and sacrifice for the world's interest," he said.

"In the coming times, till such a nation is built, people should not ask what the country and society give them but should think about what they are giving to the country. You should leave this question and ask yourself what I am giving to my country and society. Amid our progress, we should live our lives thinking about the progress of the country and society. This is what is needed," he said.

"The day we all start living with this resolution, there should no doubt the world will look at India with awe. After becoming self-sufficient, prosperous and free of exploitation, the country will show the path to peace and well-being," he said.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event, which was held amid tight security. The RSS has also organised a programme on Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in the Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest. The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)