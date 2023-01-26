iNCOVACC: India's first nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched; Know price, availability, other details

Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine iNCOVACC was launched by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. It is the country's first nasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The primary 2-dose schedule and the heterologous booster dosage were approved for the firm in December 2022. Prior to that, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had authorised the intranasal vaccine's limited usage in emergency cases for those 18 years of age and older. Two doses of the vaccine are to be given 28 days apart. The nasal vaccine is expected to be available in Indian markets from February next week.

iNCOVACC will be the first needleless examination to be given as booster dose.

The nasal vaccination was created in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, which also developed it and tested its effectiveness in preclinical tests. Bharat Biotech carried out product development activities relating to preclinical safety assessment, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials.

The Government of India provided financial support for the product development and clinical studies through the Covid Suraksha programme of the Department of Biotechnology.

