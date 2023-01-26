Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched; Know price, availability, other details

    Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine iNCOVACC was launched by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. It is the country's first nasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched India's first nasal COVID-19 vaccine - 'iNCOVACC'. The vaccine, created by Indian company Bharat Biotech, will cost the government Rs 325 per dosage while private institutions would have to pay Rs 800.

    The primary 2-dose schedule and the heterologous booster dosage were approved for the firm in December 2022. Prior to that, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had authorised the intranasal vaccine's limited usage in emergency cases for those 18 years of age and older. Two doses of the vaccine are to be given 28 days apart. The nasal vaccine is expected to be available in Indian markets from February next week.

    iNCOVACC will be the first needleless examination to be given as booster dose.

    Also Read | Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    The nasal vaccination was created in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, which also developed it and tested its effectiveness in preclinical tests. Bharat Biotech carried out product development activities relating to preclinical safety assessment, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials.

    The Government of India provided financial support for the product development and clinical studies through the Covid Suraksha programme of the Department of Biotechnology.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 3:46 PM IST
