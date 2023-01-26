Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    The Maharashtra Prisons Department announced last week that the Centre has decided to grant special remission to certain categories of prisoners based on their good behaviour during their term. 

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, nearly 189 prisoners were released from various Maharashtra prisons on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The state government has issued an order granting special remission to the 189 prisoners. 

    A prisons department spokesperson said that the prisoners released included 35 from Nashik and Nagpur central prisons, 20 from Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, 16 from Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, 11 from Thane Central Jail, and four from Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road Jail).

    To celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Maharashtra Prisons Department announced last week that the Centre has decided to grant special remission to certain categories of prisoners based on their good behaviour during their term and release them on three occasions: August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023, and August 15, 2023.

    The official said that the prisoners are picked based on their age, time in jail, disabilities, and health condition.

    The 189 inmates include 16 who are 60 years old or older and have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence and 162 who have completed two-thirds (66 per cent) of their total sentence, jail officials added. Including ten of these prisoners are between the ages of 18 and 21 and have never committed any crime. The official explained that one prisoner is from a low-income family and could not be released due to non-payment of a fine imposed on them. 

    The state has 60 jails, including nine central prisons. More than 40,000 people were imprisoned in these facilities as of November 2022.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: Various state tableaux rolled out, enthralling motorcycle display by 'Dare Devils'

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri AJR

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth AJR

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth

    Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these dates across India: check details - adt

    Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these dates across India: check details

    Republic Day 2023: Flypast steals show as parade comes to an end AJR

    Republic Day 2023: Flypast steals show as parade comes to an end

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Recent Stories

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri AJR

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know vma

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to make his big Tollywood debut with Saindhav ? Here's what we know

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV Want to book the latest car Here is how you can reserve it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts - adt

    After Twitter, Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon