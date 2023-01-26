Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    Asiatic cheetahs were found in India in the past but the species was declared extinct by 1952. The world's first intercontinental translocation project aims at reintroducing the big cats in the country.

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Sasha, one of the eight cheetahs that were flown in from Namibia last year as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme, is unwell. It is reportedly said that Sasha has been found with a kidney infection at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

    On Monday, the female cheetah showed signs of fatigue and weakness during daily monitoring. She was soon tranquilised and shifted to the quarantine enclosure. A health check-up revealed she had kidney-related problems and was dehydrated.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Speaking to reporters, Prakash Kumar Verma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kuno National Park said that Sasha is under observation and all other cheetahs are fine.

    A team of doctors led by Dr Atul Gupta from Van Vihar in Bhopal along with necessary machinery has arrived at Kuno. "Wildlife experts from Namibia and South Africa have also been consulted for her treatment," he said.

    Asiatic cheetahs were found in India in the past but the species was declared extinct by 1952. The world's first intercontinental translocation project aims at reintroducing the big cats in the country.

    Also read: Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri

    Under this project, all eight cheetahs were released in Kuno by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year, coinciding with his birthday. In November, they were moved to a larger enclosure and were about to be released into the wild.

    Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that tourists can visit Kuno National Park from February to get a glimpse of the cheetahs.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iNCOVACC India s first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched gcw

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program - adt

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri AJR

    Who is MC Dawar, Madhya Pradesh doctor who treats patients for Rs 20, conferred with Padma Shri

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth AJR

    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth

    Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these dates across India: check details - adt

    Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed on these dates across India: check details

    Recent Stories

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: ETH Erik ten Hag still critical of Manchester United despite convincing Nottingham Forest win virtually assures of Final berth-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: ETH still critical of United despite convincing Forest win virtually assures Final berth

    iNCOVACC India s first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched gcw

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3000 employees to strengthen core business gcw

    German software giant SAP to lay off 3,000 employees to 'strengthen core business'

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program - adt

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath' vma

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi drop new poster of their film; fans hail, 'Munna Bhai circuit ke sath'

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon