BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb refuted claims his party benefited from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), noting it was used in 5 states. He attributed BJP's West Bengal victory to PM Modi's leadership and the people's trust.

'Incorrect to claim BJP benefited from SIR process': Biplab Deb

In a sharp response to ongoing debates surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, BJP MP from Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday firmly stated that it would be incorrect to claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party benefited from the SIR process. Deb emphasised that the voter list revision was implemented across five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others, questioning the integrity of the accusations against the BJP's involvement in the process.

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Speaking to ANI, Deb said, "It would be incorrect to claim that the BJP benefited from the 'SIR.' For this very 'SIR' process was implemented across five states--including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and several others." He challenged those who raised doubts about the integrity of the process, saying, "If a thief were to demand that 'even the votes of the deceased be counted,' then who would be left to cast the legitimate votes? Who would cast votes on behalf of those who do not even reside in that locality--that is, the migrant population? Why should the TMC's goons be granted the right to cast votes?"

BJP's victory attributed to PM Modi's leadership

Speaking after the BJP's success in West Bengal elections, Deb attributed the victory to the hard work of the party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing his thoughts on the party's success, Deb expressed, "I am not overly euphoric about this victory. However, I had complete faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The people of West Bengal, too, reposed their trust in PM Modi."

Deb further recalled the 2021 elections, where the BJP was on the verge of forming the government. He attributed the TMC's success to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he claimed had hindered the voting process. "The TMC attempted to prevent people from casting their votes. This time, with the help of the Election Commission, West Bengal witnessed a record voter turnout of 93%. Now, the people of West Bengal have attained freedom from the TMC. Mamata Banerjee had stalled development in West Bengal, and now, the people of West Bengal have shown the TMC the door once and for all," he said.

Focus on 'strong and empowered West Bengal'

Further, the BJP MP emphasised the people's desire for development and better opportunities, saying, "People are compelled to migrate elsewhere in search of employment. We observe young men travelling to Delhi for a meagre salary of 5,000 to 6,000 rupees, where they end up selling Jhalmuri. There is no longer any need for us to discuss Mamata Banerjee or the TMC party. I express my gratitude to the people of Bengal who cast their votes without fear and demonstrated their faith in Modi Ji and his leadership. Our objective now is to build a strong and empowered West Bengal."

Deb slams Mamata Banerjee, TMC over violence and 'looting' claims

Deb also drew attention to the record-breaking 93% voter turnout in the state and took a sarcastic dig at Mamata Banerjee. "Did Mamata Banerjee's aunt cast this 93% of the votes?" he quipped. "Following this defeat, Mamata Banerjee ought to feel ashamed; she must respect the public mandate and the election results. She should express her gratitude to those individuals who kept the TMC in power in West Bengal for fifteen years. Now, let us simply forget about the TMC. This is beneficial--for you, for me, for the public, and for the entire nation as well," Biplab Deb said.

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's comments regarding 'looting,' Deb replied, "Why is there no one to ask the TMC: who, exactly, was responsible for this looting?" Deb continued his criticism of the TMC, claiming that under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the people of West Bengal were subjected to violence and fear. "Mamata Banerjee and her goons subjected the public to violence; however, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will no longer tolerate such violence in any form. We firmly believe in democracy, and henceforth, democracy will thrive fully in West Bengal."

BJP records historic win in West Bengal, retains Assam

This comes after the BJP's decisive victories in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP won 82 seats, and its allies, Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress and its allies managed only 21 seats. (ANI)