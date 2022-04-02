Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to see 1 million jobs in 5 years: Piyush Goyal as India-Aus Trade Pact signed

    This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia’s close ties with India.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India is expected to see one million jobs in four-five years and several new opportunities in various industry sectors. In those jobs, new opportunities will be there for Indian chefs and Yoga instructors.

    India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. The agreement will help in taking bilateral trade from USD 27 billion to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on IndAus ECTA.

    “We expect 1 million jobs to be created in India in the next 4-5 yrs. A number of new opportunities will open for Indian chefs & Yoga instructors in the time to come. We’ve also discussed the cooperation of education institutions between India and Australia,” Goyal said.

    India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products.

    The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

    This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia’s close ties with India.

    The trade agreement “will raise standard of living in both the countries, help raise prosperity to our people and enhance the welfare of our people,” Goyal told reporters.

    “In an expansion of bilateral ties, India has offered access in several sectors to Australia and likewise, this has been fairly reciprocated by Australia. A number of opportunities will open for yoga chefs and instructors in the years to come. Visas for students are also a part of this agreement” Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

