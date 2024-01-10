UAE President delivers rare speech at Vibrant Gujarat 2024; PM Modi lauds 'brother' Al Nahyan

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, often known for his reserved public appearances, made a special exception by delivering a speech at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, showcasing the significance of the event and his respect for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which kickstarted in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success." The two-day summit, initiated in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the state chief minister, has grown into a prestigious platform that attracts leaders and dignitaries from around the world. This year's theme, 'Gateway to the Future,' sets the stage for discussions on various globally relevant topics, highlighting India's commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

One of the noteworthy moments of the summit was the presence and active participation of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His attendance at the event underscores the strong bilateral ties between India and the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, often known for his reserved public appearances, made a special exception by delivering a speech at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, showcasing the significance of the event and his respect for India and Prime Minister Modi. It's worth noting that the Sheikh didn’t even speak at the COP-28 Summit which was recently hosted by the UAE.

"My brother HH @MohamedBinZayed has not only graced the @VibrantGujarat Summit but also spoke at the Summit. His remarks were extremely encouraging. India cherishes his thoughts and his efforts to boost India-UAE ties," wrote PM Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The camaraderie between Prime Minister Modi and President Al Nahyan was evident from the warm welcome extended to the UAE leader upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi described the UAE President as "my brother" and expressed his honour at having him in India. The leaders shared embraces and handshakes, reflecting the close bond between the two nations. They also held a vibrant roadshow in Ahmedabad a day before the commencement of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The streets were filled with an enthusiastic crowd, warmly welcoming both leaders to the city.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit provided a platform for the leaders to engage in fruitful discussions on mutual interests, with a focus on sectors such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Transition towards Sustainability.

Apart from the UAE, the summit witnessed the participation of leaders from various countries, including the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta. The diverse representation underscores the global relevance and recognition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The summit also serves as a platform to showcase investment opportunities, with 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organizations participating. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region utilized the summit to highlight investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions, contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the country.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 not only commemorates two decades of successful summits but also signifies India's commitment to fostering global partnerships and sustainable development. The active participation of esteemed leaders, including Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects the growing importance of India on the global stage. As discussions and collaborations unfold, the summit paves the way for a future where nations collaborate for shared prosperity and a sustainable world.