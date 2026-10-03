Senior Congress MP Imran Masood has been appointed the Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). In a major reshuffle, MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' was named the new UPCC president, replacing Ajay Rai.

Following his appointment as the Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), senior Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday expressed his commitment to meeting the party leadership's expectations while strongly commending outgoing state unit chief Ajay Rai for his dedicated service to the organisation.

Speaking to ANI, Masood acknowledged the extensive organisational work done under Rai's leadership, emphasising that the party’s decision remains paramount. "I will strive to live up to the expectations they have of me and whatever they deem best...Ajay Rai ji has undoubtedly struggled immensely for the party. He has fought hard for the party and built a very strong organization. There is no two ways about that. But ultimately, it is the party’s decision," Masood said.

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. In a post on X, Gautam extended his wishes to Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on being appointed as State President and to Imran Masood as Working President. He also congratulated Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad on their appointment as Senior Vice-Presidents and Chaudhary Virendra Singh on being appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. At the same time, Gautam thanked outgoing president Ajay Rai for his contributions.

Gautam said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. To Smt. Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' Ji as State "President" To Shri Imran Masood Ji as "Working President" Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Devendra Nishad Ji and Shri Alok Prasad Ji as Senior Vice-Presidents, and to Shri Chaudhary Virendra Singh Ji on being appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party..!"

"At the same time, heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Shri Ajay Rai Ji for his important contributions as State President. Heartfelt best wishes for his bright future. Under your leadership, the Uttar Pradesh Congress organization will become even stronger and will firmly advance the voice of the people's rights, the Constitution, social justice, and democracy. With new responsibilities, new energy, and new resolve, the Congress's voice in Uttar Pradesh will rise even louder. Heartfelt congratulations to all and best wishes for a bright tenure!," he added.

Major organisational overhaul in UP Congress

In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh elections, the Congress party appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly.

As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents. Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.

The party also formally acknowledged the contributions of outgoing chief Ajay Rai.

New UPCC chief expresses gratitude

Reacting to her appointment, Aradhana Misra expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership for the significant responsibility. "I would like to express my deep gratitude to our top leadership of the party for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I will discharge this duty with complete dedication and integrity," Misra told ANI.

Looking forward to the upcoming electoral battle, she emphasised the importance of alliance dynamics and grassroots mobilisation, stating, "The 2027 election is approaching, and we must also uphold the principles of the alliance. I am fully confident that, guided by our senior leaders and supported by the vast Congress family, including our energetic youth, we will rise to this challenge and form an INDIA alliance government in 2027." (ANI)