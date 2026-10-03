Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari launched the 'Aapno Jaipur-Harit Sangam' campaign, emphasising long-term care for saplings. She urged public cooperation to make Jaipur cleaner and greener ahead of its 300th anniversary in 2027.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, emphasising environmental care and citizen participation, launched the 'Aapno Jaipur-Harit Sangam' campaign at Patrika Gate, stating that planting a tree involves sustained care rather than just the act of planting. Highlighting the need for long-term commitment towards saplings, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is understood that planting a tree is not merely about the act of planting itself; it involves nurturing the sapling, watering it regularly and ensuring it remains free from damage.”

A Commendable and Innovative Approach

Lauding initiatives aimed at green cover, she noted the expansion of environmental drives and urged the public to work together ahead of the city's upcoming milestone. “This shift in mindset towards the environment, initiated by the Prime Minister with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and now expanded to include 'Ek Ped Purvajon Ke Naam' in today's program, represents a truly commendable and innovative approach," she said. Calling for public cooperation, DyCM Kumari added, "Keeping Jaipur clean, safe, and healthy is our collective responsibility. With Jaipur marking its 300th anniversary in 2027, we must strive to make the city even better well before that milestone."

Understanding 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

The essence of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a symbolic gesture--planting a tree in the name of one's mother. This simple act serves a dual purpose: honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are life-sustaining, and just like a mother, they provide sustenance, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, participants can create a lasting memory by planting a tree as a living tribute to their mothers, while also addressing the pressing need for environmental preservation, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A Collective Commitment to Sustainability

In line with Prime Minister Modi's call, various ministries have embraced the campaign enthusiastically. Each ministry and department made substantial contributions to this initiative, demonstrating a collective commitment towards sustainability, green cover enhancement, and fostering public engagement 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a movement that reflects India's commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future. By combining respect for mothers with a call to action for environmental protection, this initiative offers a way for citizens to contribute directly to creating a greener planet. (ANI)