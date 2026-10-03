Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), replacing Ajay Rai. Rai welcomed the move, while Misra expressed gratitude and looked forward to the 2027 elections.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Friday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party's top leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the state unit, after the Congress appointed Aradhana Misra Mona as the new UPCC president.

In a post on X, Rai said the party's fight was continuing and extended his “heartfelt best wishes” to all the newly appointed office-bearers, including the new UP Congress president.

"I will remain grateful to @RahulGandhi ji and the Congress top leadership for life for entrusting the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President to an ordinary worker like me. The fight is still ongoing. My heartfelt best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers, including the new President. We will fight, we will win! Har-Har Mahadev!," the post read.

मुझ जैसे एक सामान्य कार्यकर्ता को उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की ज़िम्मेदारी देने के लिए मैं @RahulGandhi जी एवं कांग्रेस शीर्ष नेतृत्व का जीवनभर आभारी रहूँगा। लड़ाई अभी भी जारी है। नए अध्यक्ष सहित सभी नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।… pic.twitter.com/eEyLe2lteW — Ajay Rai🇮🇳 (@kashikirai) October 2, 2026

Congress Announces Major Organisational Reshuffle in UP

In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed new state party presidents as it ramps up its campaign strategy.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai.

Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly.

As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC.

Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents.

Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.

The party also formally acknowledged the contributions of outgoing chief Ajay Rai.

New Chief Aradhana Misra Expresses Gratitude

Reacting to her appointment, Aradhana Misra expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership for the significant responsibility.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to our top leadership of the party for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I will discharge this duty with complete dedication and integrity," Misra told ANI.

Looking forward to the upcoming electoral battle, she emphasised the importance of alliance dynamics and grassroots mobilisation, stating, "The 2027 election is approaching, and we must also uphold the principles of the alliance. I am fully confident that, guided by our senior leaders and supported by the vast Congress family, including our energetic youth, we will rise to this challenge and form an INDIA alliance government in 2027."

(ANI)