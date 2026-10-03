Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence in newly appointed UPCC President Aradhana Misra 'Mona', asserting that under her leadership, the party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will be 'wiped out'.

Pramod Tiwari Confident in New UPCC Chief's Leadership

Following the appointment of Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), party MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday expressed strong confidence in her leadership, asserting that under her guidance, the Congress will form the next government in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be "wiped out."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari noted that Misra represents the fourth generation of a family that has consistently stood by the Congress. "Mona ji represents the fourth generation of a family that has been with the Congress party through every single moment. Mona ji has served as a Block Pramukh, an MLA, and the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. She possesses the capability to handle any responsibility assigned to her," the Congress MP. Exuding confidence in the party's prospects in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership, Tiwari added, "She will fulfil her duties as a representative of the Congress party and the Gandhi family with the utmost responsibility. I am certain that under Mona ji’s leadership, the next government will be formed, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out."

Major Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh Congress

Earlier, Congress appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai.

Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly.

As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents.

Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. (ANI)