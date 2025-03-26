90% of Waqf properties mosques, graveyards: Muslim board as BJP slams protest over amendment bill

Read Full Article

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), defended Waqf properties amid opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that over 90% of them consist of mosques, graveyards, dargahs, and imambaras.

Speaking to ANI, he questioned the basis for objections, emphasizing that these properties generate no income. "More than 90% of these properties are in the form of mosques, graveyards, dargahs, and imambaras. There is no income from them, so there is no reason for objections. These properties have been managed by the Muslim community for centuries," he stated.

On Wednesday, the AIMPLB launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill, Jagadambika Pal, criticized the protest, accusing AIMPLB of politicizing the issue.

"The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are misleading the minorities and Muslims of the country," Pal said.

He further pointed out that the bill has not yet been passed, yet AIMPLB is already mobilizing protests for political reasons.

"The law isn’t even in place yet, but based on planned politics, they are heading to Patna," he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to introduce reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, transparency measures, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties. The proposed amendment seeks to ensure these properties are used for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the nation.

