user
user icon

90% of Waqf properties mosques, graveyards: Muslim board as BJP slams protest over amendment bill

AIMPLB launched nationwide protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing most Waqf properties generate no income. BJP MP Jagadambika Pal accused the board of politicising the issue, as the bill aims to introduce reforms and transparency.
 

"No income from masjids, kabristans; no reason for objections": AIMPLB on Waqf bill ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), defended Waqf properties amid opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that over 90% of them consist of mosques, graveyards, dargahs, and imambaras.

Speaking to ANI, he questioned the basis for objections, emphasizing that these properties generate no income. "More than 90% of these properties are in the form of mosques, graveyards, dargahs, and imambaras. There is no income from them, so there is no reason for objections. These properties have been managed by the Muslim community for centuries," he stated.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first vertical-lift Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami

On Wednesday, the AIMPLB launched a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill, Jagadambika Pal, criticized the protest, accusing AIMPLB of politicizing the issue.

"The way AIMPLB is doing politics in the name of Waqf, they are misleading the minorities and Muslims of the country," Pal said.

He further pointed out that the bill has not yet been passed, yet AIMPLB is already mobilizing protests for political reasons.
"The law isn’t even in place yet, but based on planned politics, they are heading to Patna," he added.

Also read: Congress moves privilege motion against Amit Shah over remarks on Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to introduce reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, transparency measures, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties. The proposed amendment seeks to ensure these properties are used for their intended purposes, benefiting both the Muslim community and the nation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India snt

China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

India's fuel consumption decline to 12-month low as shift towards EVs and CNG gains momentum dmn

India's fuel consumption decline to 12-month low as shift towards EVs and CNG gains momentum

BREAKING: BJP ousts MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years over 'anti-party' remarks ddr

BREAKING: BJP expels MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years over 'anti-party' activities

Bottoms up before time's up! Uttar Pradesh liquor lovers rush shops as 'Buy 1, Get 1' bonanza sparks frenzy ddr

Bottoms up before time's up! Uttar Pradesh liquor lovers rush shops as 'Buy 1, Get 1' bonanza sparks frenzy

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first vertical-lift Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami ddr

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first vertical-lift Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami

Recent Stories

China rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India snt

China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail’s Excited

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tokens See Double-Digit Gains As Bitcoin Holds Steady At $88K – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tokens See Double-Digit Gains As Bitcoin Holds Steady At $88K – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon
Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon