    IMD predicts widespread rainfall over northeast India for next 4-5 days

    Under the influence of these systems, the IMD said the widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said Northeast India and parts of western Himalayas are expected to witness widespread rainfall for the next 3-5 days. The monsoon trough at mean sea level is running north of its normal position.

    A cyclonic circulation is lying over Kutch in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation is lying over north Tamil Nadu.

    A trough is running from south Sri Lanka coast to central Madhya Pradesh and another one is running from Jammu to central Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels.

    Under the influence of these systems, the IMD said the widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

    Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 2 and 3.

    Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Bihar on September 2 and 3; Jharkhand on September 3 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (SHWB) and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

    Isolated and extremely heavy rainfall over SHWB and Sikkim on September 2; very heavy rainfall also likely on September 3 and 4.

    Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka during September 4 to 6; North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on September 5 and 6; Lakshadweep on September 2; Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

    Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on September 2.

    Isolated/scattered rainfall over Western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.

