    IMD predicts rainfall in few states for next 3 days amid heatwave; Check details

    Heat wave conditions subsided over Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha owing to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Check the latest weather forecast here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Heat wave conditions have reduced across Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha as a result of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its latest forecast, IMD said that the maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days.

    "Today, heat wave conditions have abated from Gangetic West Bengal after 10 days, Bihar after 7 days, and Odisha after 5 days," IMD tweeted.

    Also Read | India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    Earlier on Thursday, light rains provided some relief from the sweltering heat in North India, with the mercury dropping a few degrees in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

    The IMD anticipated showers and thunderstorms in numerous eastern Indian states for the next three days, providing relief from the extreme heat.

    "The heat wave that has been affecting Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha for the past week has subsided. This temperature drop is caused by a Western Disturbance along 72°E and a cyclonic circulation above UP, according to the IMD.

    Also Read | Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Temperatures in East India are expected to remain mild for the next 4-5 days, according to the forecast. Meanwhile, the IMD predicts no notable change in northwest and west India over the next two to three days.

    The IMD has forecast heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya as a result of a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over UP, and moisture intrusion as a result of an anti-cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

    Light rain and thunderstorm activity are also occurring in various areas of East UP and Bihar, according to the report. On Sunday, Delhi will have a partly overcast sky with the potential of very light rain and drizzle in one or two areas, according to the 7-day forecast. The high and low temperatures will be 37 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Also Read | CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
