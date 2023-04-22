Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours

    According to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala.

    India reports 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in span of 24 hours
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    The Union health ministry said on Saturday that India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases going up to 67,556. 

    According to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala.

    The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877. The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

    XBB.1.16 variant driving Maha surge

    Maharashtra on Friday reported 993 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 81,60,499 and the toll to 1,48,497, a health official said.

    A state health department bulletin said the XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron that was driving the case surge in the state. So far, 681 cases caused by this variant have been detected, and five persons have succumbed.

    The addition to the tally was lower than the 1,113 recorded on Thursday, which also saw three fatalities, he pointed out.

    Mumbai and Pune recorded two deaths each while the fifth fatality was in Nagpur, he said, adding that Mumbai accounted for 226 of the new cases in the state.

    States asked to keep strict vigil

    Amid rising cases of Covid, the Centre on Friday asked eight states including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.
     
    Underlining that Covid is still not over, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi urged them to remain cautious against laxity at any level saying that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

    The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending April 19 against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week, Bhushan said.

    While the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained low, states or districts reporting higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these states or districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages, he said.

    "It is also critical to ensure timely and regular updating of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation. It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Regular monitoring and follow-up action are crucial," Bhushan said.

    While the five-fold strategy for control of the pandemic - Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour - remains the time-tested approach, it is critical for the state health departments to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a key focus on the aspects such as strengthening Covid surveillance in all districts and monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all sentinel surveillance sites on a regular basis and ensure its reporting through IDSP-IHIP network, he said.

    He also urged them to focus on maintaining adequate levels of testing (especially in emerging hotspots, ILI and SARI cases) in all the districts while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests. The focus should be in areas reporting high case positivity and new clusters of cases, Bhushan said and asked them to increase the number of Covid-positive samples sent for Whole Genomic Sequencing through the INSACOG network of laboratories, especially from any new clusters of cases detected in the community.

    States have also been asked to ensure operational readiness and adequate strengthening of hospital infrastructure, especially at the sub-district levels in terms of availability of essential drugs and equipment and adequately trained manpower. Adequate financial support has already been provided to all states under various financial packages and PM-ABHIM.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22 AJR

    Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow on April 22

    Gujarat 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details AJR

    Gujarat: 2 AAP corporators join BJP, 1 removed for anti-party activities; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey shows Modi bloom and Rahul gloom

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: Asianet News Digital Survey predicts advantage BJP

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack AJR

    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack

    Recent Stories

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special? Know the amazing significances of THIS day

    From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies vma

    From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in India? know details vma

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon