    CBI summons Satya Pal Malik in insurance case days after disclosure on Pulwama terror attack

    According to reports, the questioning will be on the Reliance Insurance issue which was a scheme that RSS and BJP leader Ram Madhav allegedly pushed Malik to pass while he was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik has been summoned by (CBI) about the Reliance Insurance proposal which he had shot down.

    The development comes days after he made revelations about BJP-led government of India's handling of Pulwama attack, and the Reliance Insurance issue.

    Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs

    According to reports, the questioning will be on the Reliance Insurance issue which was a scheme that RSS and BJP leader Ram Madhav allegedly pushed Malik to pass while he was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Earlier, in an interview with a news organisation, Malik said that Modi squelched him by saying "tum abhi chup raho" when he as governor reported that the GoI's own mistakes were to blame for the Pulwama attack.

    The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor alleged that he was forced to be silent from talking about the lapses that led to the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019 when he was governor of the state.

    Rajouri terror attack on Army truck planned, bullets with Chinese markings recovered

    Terming the attack as the result of utter ignorance of the Indian system and specifically the CRPF and the home ministry, he said despite asking for aircraft, as demanded by the CRPF, to transport armed forces personnel, the Home Ministry rejected the request. Rajnath Singh was home minister when the attack happened.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
