The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has started boating services, including shikaras and speed boats, at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront. This initiative aims to boost tourism and provide a new attraction for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims visiting the city.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched boating services at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience for visitors as well as pilgrims currently arriving for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

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Tawi Riverfront Developed as Tourism Hub

Speaking to ANI, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said the initiative is part of a broader plan to develop the riverfront into a major tourism attraction, featuring activities such as light and sound shows and the Tawi Aarti. "Amarnath Yatra is underway, and registrations and tokens are being issued. Now the Tawi Riverfront has been developed as a tourism hub. Evening activities include a light and sound show, Tawi Aarti, and now boating, with shikaras, paddle, and speed boats," he said.

The JMC Commissioner further encouraged visitors to use the online booking portal for a seamless experience, adding that all necessary safety measures, including mandatory life jackets, have been put in place for passengers. "This creates a welcoming space for families and pilgrims to begin their journey in a positive atmosphere. Boating is available for everyone above 10 years, with mandatory life jackets and online registration," he added.

Amarnath Yatra Progress and Arrangements

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 gained full momentum as the third batch of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu under tight security arrangements. Simultaneously, the second batch of spiritually charged devotees officially commenced their upward foot trek, departing from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Comprehensive Medical and Security Infrastructure

A comprehensive, multi-layered security cover has been seamlessly put in place across the transit corridors to ensure the completely safe and smooth movement of pilgrims travelling through the valley. Devotees expressing their initial impressions highly lauded the elaborate security infrastructure, noting that the visible safety nets have significantly motivated them for the high-altitude darshan ahead.

To address high-altitude health challenges and manage transit emergencies, the Udhampur Health Department has finalised a robust medical matrix stretching along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44), specifically covering the sector from the Tikri Kali Mata Temple to the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel. Ten stationary first-aid camps have been operationalised at key bottleneck areas to provide immediate relief. Six fully equipped, life-support ambulances have been deployed at strategic intervals.

"These emergency vehicles are positioned to provide rapid, life-saving medical interventions and to facilitate the swift evacuation of any distressed or ill pilgrims to nearby healthcare facilities if emergencies arise," confirmed Chief Medical Officer Anil Manhas.

Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee President Varinder Malik stated that a 24-hour medical camp has been stocked with ample oxygen cylinders, blood pressure/sugar management medications, and dedicated ambulance backup alongside their continuous three-meal bhandara service running through August 28.

Pilgrims Express Satisfaction

Pilgrims arriving from various states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, expressed immense satisfaction with the overall logistics, particularly appreciating the sanitation and lodging infrastructure provided by the Ramban administration at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas, which has been illuminated beautifully in tricolour lights.