PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Jodhpur's new ₹480 crore airport terminal and launch the revised UDAN scheme to boost regional air connectivity. The terminal will handle 2 million passengers annually, enhancing tourism and trade in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new airport terminal building in Jodhpur on Saturday, a project completed at an investment of ₹480 crore. During the same event, the Prime Minister will also launch the revised UDAN scheme to bolster regional air connectivity across the country. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be present with him on the occasion.

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Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually. Meanwhile, a provision of approximately ₹28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur. Subsequently, at around 12:15 PM, he will travel to Balotra to dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately ₹1.06 lakh crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport

The press release said that during the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The project has been developed at a total cost of ₹480 crore. Spread over an area of more than 23,000 sqm., the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

According to the release, architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal's design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating.

The inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

Modified UDAN Scheme to Boost Regional Connectivity

The press release further noted that in a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity, the Prime Minister will launch the Modified UDAN Scheme in Jodhpur. This marks a significant leap forward in India's civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik".

With an allocation of ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over ₹12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country. In addition, over ₹2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation. To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads.

The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over ₹10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability. Further strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions, the press release said. (ANI)