IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert for North India in the wake of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country. According to the weather office, the temperature throughout the country will stay below due to thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow' advisory for five northern Indian states, anticipating heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Strong Western disturbances operating across north India have caused rainfall and hail storms in the lowlands and Himachal Pradesh's hill state.

According to the IMD, two Western disturbances have caused a considerable drop in mercury: a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its surroundings, south Pakistan, and an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, a day after heavy rain battered several sections of Delhi, the highest temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below usual. The low temperature was 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather system also had an impact on Chandigarh, which experienced a plunge of over 10 degrees Celsius in May, the lowest in 36 years. During May, the average temperature in Chandigarh is approximately 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius on April 17, but plummeted to 30.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Fresh rain on Monday brought the temperature down to 25.7 degrees Celsius.

Neighbouring states, such as Punjab and Haryana, have reported a chill in the air and nice weather with a dip in temperature, even throughout the day. According to the IMD official, temperatures will begin to rise from May 14 and would certainly result in heatwave conditions in numerous regions. These states' electricity usage has also been lowered, and there have been no instances of surprise power outages.

