Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert for North India in the wake of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.  According to the weather office, the temperature throughout the country will stay below due to thunderstorms.

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow' advisory for five northern Indian states, anticipating heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Strong Western disturbances operating across north India have caused rainfall and hail storms in the lowlands and Himachal Pradesh's hill state.

    According to the IMD, two Western disturbances have caused a considerable drop in mercury: a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its surroundings, south Pakistan, and an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan.

    On Tuesday, a day after heavy rain battered several sections of Delhi, the highest temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below usual. The low temperature was 19.3 degrees Celsius.

    Also Read | 'Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka

    The weather system also had an impact on Chandigarh, which experienced a plunge of over 10 degrees Celsius in May, the lowest in 36 years. During May, the average temperature in Chandigarh is approximately 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius on April 17, but plummeted to 30.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

    Fresh rain on Monday brought the temperature down to 25.7 degrees Celsius.

    Neighbouring states, such as Punjab and Haryana, have reported a chill in the air and nice weather with a dip in temperature, even throughout the day. According to the IMD official, temperatures will begin to rise from May 14 and would certainly result in heatwave conditions in numerous regions. These states' electricity usage has also been lowered, and there have been no instances of surprise power outages.

    Also Read | Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010; rainfall to continue for next 2 days

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka AJR

    'Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka

    Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar AJR

    'Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar

    India hands over Fast Patrol Vessel and Landing Craft Assault Ship to Maldives anr

    India hands over Fast Patrol Vessel and Landing Craft Assault Ship to Maldives

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP slams Congress for poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in stat; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP slams Congress for poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in state; check details

    Recent Stories

    Shaakuntalam Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos) RBA

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily vma

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon