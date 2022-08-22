Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues 'red alert' for 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh: All you need to know

    The weather office said that twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone, will receive moderate rainfall. Over the past few days, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have received heavy rainfall due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which has now weakened into a depression.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert at as many as 39 districts in Madhya Pradesh as a depression lay centered over the state. According to the weather office, the 39 districts that are likely to witness ‘very heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall on the day include Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

    The weather office said that twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone, will receive moderate rainfall.

    Over the past few days, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have received heavy rainfall due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which has now weakened into a depression.

    In its update, the IMD said, "Depression over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 78.8°E, about 60 km north of Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)."

    It will further be weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area in the next 12 hours, it said. "To move west-northwest wards across northwest MP and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

    Earlier, IMD had predicted rainfall at most places in West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh on the day.

    "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region on August 22," IMD had said.

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

