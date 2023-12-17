'I'm a fan of Virat Kohli; to me he is distilled competitiveness': Jaishankar lauds iconic cricketer (WATCH)

In a recent Rotary RISE Interaction with Delegates event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar expressed his profound admiration for cricketing maestro Virat Kohli. Drawing parallels between Kohli's approach to the game and the challenges faced in politics and diplomacy, Dr. Jaishankar extolled the Indian batting icon as a symbol of "distilled competitiveness." This sentiment resonates with many who see in Kohli not just a cricketing icon, but a source of inspiration for navigating the competitive landscapes of various professional fields.

One of the defining characteristics of Virat Kohli's career has been his ability to bounce back from setbacks. The cricketing world has witnessed his resilience and determination during challenging moments, much like the resilience required in the unpredictable landscape of global diplomacy. In the face of adversity, Kohli stands tall, a quality that resonates with leaders navigating the complex terrain of international affairs.

"I am also a fan of Virat Kohli. I admir him most of all because... in my line of work whether it's politics or whether it is diplomacy... it's a very competitive line of work. To me he is distilled competitiveness when I see him there," Jaishankar said as the audience applauded the EAM's comments.

Meanwhile, speaking about India's relations with neighbouring countries, including China, at the event, Jaishankar said, "I know there are some neighbouring relationships which are a problem, but I would suggest to you that the one with Pakistan is actually an exception... I would say each one of our neighbours today actually has a lot of good experiences and a lot of good to say about India. It's also natural with neighbours that there will be issues of difference. I think we should not expect that all our neighbours will agree with us on all issues every day."

"On China,...we would certainly like our relationship with China to be better than what it is today. But if things have taken a turn for the more difficult in the last three years, it's not because of us. It is because they have chosen not to observe the agreements on the border. But again, diplomacy is, however difficult your neighbours, however challenging they are, you never give up," he added.

On Canada and US, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "I think everybody knows that India is a country where we are very responsible, very prudent on what we do and the whole issue for us has been that we have always maintained that. If any country, not just Canada, if any country has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to look at it. This is what countries do. The point was when Americans brought up some issues and the two issues are not necessarily the same. When they brought up that issue the Americans told us some specific things. What happens in international relations from time to time such challenges can arise. So we very sincerely have told the Canadians saying that look it's up to you, I mean your choice whether you would like us to pursue it, further look into it or not."