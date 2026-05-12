PDP's Iltija Mufti criticised J&K CM Omar Abdullah's stance on liquor shops, calling it 'illogical' and demanding a ban. Abdullah defended his policy, saying it allows choice for those whose religion permits alcohol consumption.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Monday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks on liquor shops in the Union Territory, calling his statement "illogical" and questioning why the government cannot impose a ban on alcohol. Her remarks came after Omar Abdullah defended the administration's policy on liquor shops, saying the government was not encouraging alcohol consumption but allowing individuals whose religious beliefs permit it to exercise their choice.

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Iltija Mufti Slams 'Illogical' Stance, Calls for Ban

Speaking to ANI, Iltija Mufti said, "What he said was illogical. Using the logic given by Omar Abdullah, the drug peddlers can also say that they are not forcing people to consume drugs."

She also objected to religion being brought into the debate and said no religion promotes alcohol consumption. "The CM brought religion into this, and I want to correct him by saying that no religion promotes consuming alcohol," she said.

Questioning the National Conference government's stand, Mufti added, "Omar sahib, why can't you bring an alcohol ban in J&K, as the one in Hindu-majority states like Gujarat and Bihar? It is sad that Omar Abdullah, who is the CM of the Muslim majority, doesn't respect their sensibilities & sensitivities."

She further said implementing a ban would not be difficult for the government. "I want to ask him - why does he take a U-turn on most things he says? National Conference got a big mandate, has 50 MLAs, and for Omar Abdullah, bringing an order to ban alcohol in J&K is a 5-minute job," she added.

CM Abdullah Defends Policy on Individual Choice

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, CM Abdullah said that no government to date has ever imposed a complete ban on alcohol consumption, asserting that the shops are for those whose religion permits them to consume it. "These (wine) shops are intended specifically for those individuals whose religious beliefs permit them to consume alcohol. No government in Jammu and Kashmir, to date, has ever imposed a complete ban on these establishments. This does not imply that we wish to encourage increased consumption; it simply means that those whose religious tenets permit the use or consumption of alcohol are free to do so," he said.

'Measures in place to protect youth'

He added that his government had adopted measures to prevent alcohol from influencing the younger generation. "Our own religion does not grant us such permission, nor do we desire to see people gravitating toward this path. Consequently, our administration has implemented two or three key measures. First, we have not opened any new liquor shops. Second, we have made every concerted effort to ensure that no such shop is situated in a location where it might tempt our youth to stray down the wrong path," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused political opponents of attempting to use the issue to divert attention from their own failures. "Now, my political opponents are attempting to exploit this statement of mine to mask their own past failures," Abdullah added. (ANI)