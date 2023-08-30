'I'll be back': BJP's 'Terminator' poster sends strong message ahead of Opposition meet

Shared across BJP's official social media platforms, the poster carried a taunting caption directed towards the opposition's aspirations to unseat PM Modi: "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins."

In a striking move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a poster on Wednesday featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicted as the iconic cyborg character from 'The Terminator' film. The message conveyed by the poster was clear: the Prime Minister is invincible and cannot be overcome by the opposition alliance.

Embracing the essence of the film, the poster included the memorable catchphrase, 'I'll be back', hinting at Prime Minister Modi's anticipated return for another term in 2024.

This unveiling occurred just a day before the highly anticipated meeting of the opposition consortium, INDIA, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

What to expect from INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai on August 31

Shared across BJP's official social media platforms, the poster carried a taunting caption directed towards the opposition's aspirations to unseat PM Modi: "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins."

Simultaneously, the INDIA bloc, composed of 26 opposition parties, is gearing up for a critical two-day conference in Mumbai. Set to convene on August 31 and September 1, this meeting holds immense significance as it aims to crystallize their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the anticipated announcements are the revelation of a coordination committee and the alliance's logo.

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon; check details

The conference is also expected to pave the way for the formation of committees responsible for orchestrating nationwide collective actions and devising a blueprint for seat allocation in the impending elections.

This gathering marks the third assembly of the opposition alliance, following its inaugural meeting in Patna back in June.