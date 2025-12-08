Mumbai's Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam will protest to demand the arrest of YouTuber Mukhtar Ahmed A for allegedly making derogatory remarks about former CM K Kamaraj and the Nadar community, alleging the act is politically motivated.

Nadar Sangam Demands YouTuber's Arrest

The Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam on Monday said that they will undertake a protest demanding the arrest of YouTuber Mukhtar Ahmed A for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister of the then Madras Province, K Kamaraj and also about the Nadar community.

Chairman of Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam, Tirunelveli, Mumbai Branch, MS Kasilingam Nadar, said allegations against the late leader are absolutely wrong. "... A YouTuber Mukhtar Ahmed A put bad things about K Kamaraj ji on social media. Such allegations are absolutely wrong. These allegations have been made after taking money. It is a politically motivated statement, and the ruling party in Tamil Nadu is doing this," he alleged. Kasilingam Nadar further alleged that the YouTuber, who ran the channel 'My India 24/7' was being provided security and money, and he is being protected. "He has given wrong statements about our Nadar community. We are protesting against this, and we want him to be arrested," Kasilingam Nadar said.

Kamaraj's Legacy Hailed, Political Motivation Alleged

B Suresh Nadar, Joint Secretary of the Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam, speaking in Tamil, said, "There is a sizeble population of the Tamils in Mumbai and of that the Nadar community is over five lakh." He said that Kamraj played a stellar role in the development of Tamil Nadu.

The Sangam official said that the body was protesting "the action by the DMK and other ruling parties of Tamil Nadu who are giving wrong statements about the great leader from the State", who had worked tirelessly for the development of the State by fighting poverty and illiteracy and was known for his simple lifestyle and rejection of luxuries. He said Kamaraj continued to work quietly among the masses until the very end. He further alleged that the YouTuber's remarks on Kamaraj were "politically motivated."

Who was K Kamaraj?

Kamaraj, popularly known as Kamarajar was born in 1903 in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. He was Chief Minister of then Madras State (later Tamil Nadu) from April 13 1954 to October 2, 1963. He was also the president of the Indian National Congress for four years from 1964 to 1967.

Kamaraj was honoured posthumously with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1976.

Past Controversy Over Remarks

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva had, in July this year, stoked a controversy in Tamil Nadu over his remarks on Kamaraj. Addressing the public meeting in Perambur, Siva, MP, claimed that the former Chief Minister could not live without air conditioners. Tamil Nadu Congress had demanded an apology from Tiruchi Siva over his remarks on Kamraj. (ANI)