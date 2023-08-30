Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What to expect from INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai on August 31

    Leaders are set to discuss strategies, seat sharing, and draft a common minimum program. The meeting will also announce a coordination committee, logo, and potential leadership for the alliance. The meeting in Mumbai will focus on solidifying unity and countering the current regime's policies

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    A total of 63 representatives from 28 political parties are slated to attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance on August 31 and September 1, as revealed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. During a press conference in Mumbai, Pawar expressed confidence in the opposition alliance's ability to provide a formidable alternative for political change.

    This two-day conclave in Mumbai will see leaders of the INDIA bloc announcing a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance. They will strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reconcile differences, and draft a common minimum program and plans for nationwide protests and seat sharing.

    The meeting aims to lay out a clear roadmap to counter the current regime's regressive policies, as noted by RJD's Manoj Jha.

    Additionally, the INDIA bloc is expected to establish a secretariat for streamlined coordination and may appoint a coordinator or chairperson to lead the alliance. Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi have been considered for this role, although Kumar has declared he's not pursuing it, and Gandhi reportedly opposes the proposal.

    Leaders have already arrived in Mumbai for discussions on contentious issues, including seat sharing. Speculations suggest more regional outfits may join the 26-party opposition alliance at this meeting.

    The INDIA alliance's first two meetings took place in Patna and Bengaluru, solidifying the name "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to opposition unity and indicated the likelihood of additional parties joining the alliance during the Mumbai meeting. The alliance may adopt the slogan "BJP Chale Jao (BJP Go Away)".

    Seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is nearly finalized in most states, with evolving chemistry among INDIA bloc partners, especially in Maharashtra.

    This meeting marks the first in a state where none of the alliance members holds power, emphasizing unity as a primary goal. RLD's Jayant Chaudhary dismissed speculation about his party joining the NDA and expressed discomfort in aligning with the BJP, known for quashing dissenting voices effectively.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
