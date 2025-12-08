Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri hailed a mass Gita recital in Kolkata by over 5 lakh people as a Maha Kumbh Mela. He and Sadhvi Ritambhara also commented on a TMC MLA's Babri Masjid foundation stone, warning against arrogance.

Reactions to Babri Masjid Foundation Stone Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event for mass recital of the Bhagvad Gita, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri played down the reported foundation stone of the Babri Masjid by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, but said, "if someone comments when our temples are built, the arrogance will be exposed". Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara said that someone can build a structure in Babur's name, but he has no support in the country. She said the country belongs to Lord Ram and no one can make a place for Babur in people's hearts. "Someone can create a building in the name of Babur but cannot take him to hearts of people. . This country belongs to lord Ram and will remain so. People will continue hoisting the saffron flag, that is the truth," she said. 'We want Bhagwa-e-Hind, not Ghazwa-e-Hind' Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that the Gita is a book that evokes feelings of social unity among people. "Today, 500,000 people recited the Gita simultaneously in the holy land of Kolkata, West Bengal. Seeing the enthusiasm and surge of faith, it was as if the Maha Kumbh Mela had taken place in Kolkata. We express our deepest gratitude to the people of West Bengal and Kolkata, to the people of India. Sanatan unity is the greatest means of world peace for this country and the world. In India, we want 'Sanatani,' not 'Tanatani.' In India, we want 'Bhagwa-e-Hind', not 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'," he said. Shastri vs TMC MLA on Mosque Construction On the foundation stone of Babri Masjid laid by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Beldanga, he says, "If someone has such faith, he can accept it according to his own faith. There is no fault or crime, but no one can comment on our Lord Ram. If someone comments when our temples are built, the arrogance will be exposed".Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6 and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional. "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere," he said. BJP Hails 'Mass Awakening of Hindus' Over 5 lakh people participated in a mass recital of the holy Bhagwad Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground on Sunday.The mass recital was organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. Brigade Parade Ground reverberated with the sound of drums and cymbals ahead of the mass recital of the sacred verses of the Holy Bhagwat Gita.BJP leader Dilip Ghosh hailed the mass recital and said it shows the "mass awakening of Hindus." "This is the result of the mass awakening of Hindus. Last time it was organized in Siliguri where one lakh people participated... Bengal also wants this recital because Hindutva is in danger... Gita is the best medium to unite everyone," Ghosh told ANI.BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar served food to devotees ahead of the mass Gita recitation programme. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said that over five lakh people recited the Gita simultaneously in Kolkata on Sunday, and the enthusiasm and surge of faith were as if the Maha Kumbh Mela had taken place.Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event for mass recital of the Bhagvad Gita, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri played down the reported foundation stone of the Babri Masjid by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, but said, "if someone comments when our temples are built, the arrogance will be exposed". Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara said that someone can build a structure in Babur's name, but he has no support in the country. She said the country belongs to Lord Ram and no one can make a place for Babur in people's hearts. "Someone can create a building in the name of Babur but cannot take him to hearts of people. . This country belongs to lord Ram and will remain so. People will continue hoisting the saffron flag, that is the truth," she said.Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that the Gita is a book that evokes feelings of social unity among people. "Today, 500,000 people recited the Gita simultaneously in the holy land of Kolkata, West Bengal. Seeing the enthusiasm and surge of faith, it was as if the Maha Kumbh Mela had taken place in Kolkata. We express our deepest gratitude to the people of West Bengal and Kolkata, to the people of India. Sanatan unity is the greatest means of world peace for this country and the world. In India, we want 'Sanatani,' not 'Tanatani.' In India, we want 'Bhagwa-e-Hind', not 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'," he said.On the foundation stone of Babri Masjid laid by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Beldanga, he says, "If someone has such faith, he can accept it according to his own faith. There is no fault or crime, but no one can comment on our Lord Ram. If someone comments when our temples are built, the arrogance will be exposed".Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6 and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional. "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere," he said.Over 5 lakh people participated in a mass recital of the holy Bhagwad Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground on Sunday.The mass recital was organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. Brigade Parade Ground reverberated with the sound of drums and cymbals ahead of the mass recital of the sacred verses of the Holy Bhagwat Gita.BJP leader Dilip Ghosh hailed the mass recital and said it shows the "mass awakening of Hindus." "This is the result of the mass awakening of Hindus. Last time it was organized in Siliguri where one lakh people participated... Bengal also wants this recital because Hindutva is in danger... Gita is the best medium to unite everyone," Ghosh told ANI.BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar served food to devotees ahead of the mass Gita recitation programme. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source