IITian left TCS job to join civil services, shares 40-yr-old offer letter, sets Internet abuzz; see VIRAL post

An IIT alumnus has set social media abuzz by revealing his extraordinary career path, transitioning from a coveted corporate role at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to a distinguished career in the Indian Civil Services (ICS).

Rohit Kumar Singh, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre (1989 batch), shared a nostalgic moment with the world, posting a snapshot of his first job offer from TCS, which he received over 40 years ago. The offer, dated back to a time when corporate jobs were rare gems, promised a then-considerable salary of Rs 1,300 per month.

Singh disclosed that his starting salary as an IAS officer in 1989 was Rs 2,200 per month, showcasing a pivotal decision that altered the trajectory of his life.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh shared his reflections in a heartfelt post, stating: “A little more than 40 years ago, I got my first job at TCS Mumbai through campus recruitment at IIT BHU. With a princely salary of Rs 1300, the ocean view from the 11th Floor of Air India Building at Nariman Point was regal indeed!” The photograph of the appointment letter underscored the terms and conditions, but Singh's decision to turn his back on the corporate sector and serve the nation through the civil services became the crux of the story.

Internet reacts

Singh’s post sparked a wave of admiration, with countless users praising his choice to prioritize service over financial allure.

The post garnered comments ranging from humorous to reflective, as one user quipped, “Sir and if you had joined, what would your current view be? Would you try to join again if given the opportunity? Just asking out of curiosity.”

Another user drew a playful comparison to cinema, remarking, “That was a good salary considering Ram Prasad Dashrat Prasad Sharma got 850rs salary at Urmila traders in 1979 film Golmaal.”

One commenter made an interesting calculation, pointing out the financial foresight Singh might have missed out on, saying: “1300 in FD for 40 years at 8% would be around 28k. TCS pays freshers 16k in 2024. Good you left @TCS. It’s killer of careers.”

However, perhaps the most resonant sentiment came from a follower who encapsulated the essence of Singh’s journey: “From 1300 rupees per month to a great civil servant… shandaar journey sir. Inspiring.”

Singh's reflection offers a timeless lesson in career choices, underscoring that sometimes, a life of service holds far more wealth than what any corporate paycheck can provide.

