IIT Roorkee refuted data breach claims for JEE (Advanced) as 'misleading.' A temporary cloud misconfiguration was reported by an ethical hacker and immediately fixed. The institute confirmed no sensitive data was compromised or bulk-downloaded.

IIT Roorkee on Friday refuted claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants, calling them "misleading and factually incorrect." In a post on X, the institution wrote, "Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect. The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth."

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IIT Roorkee Clarifies Technical Issue

As per the post, IIT Roorkee introduced technical fixes on June 2 to resolve admit card access issues and streamline the registration process. "On 2nd June 2026, certain technical interventions were undertaken on an expedited basis to assist candidates experiencing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process. These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted," the post read.

It clarified, "The affected storage was read only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted. An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data). No sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted. This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and categories of the candidates."

Commitment to Security and Transparency

The Institution further stated, "IIT Roorkee remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling processes. Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged."

"The JEE (Advanced) team looks forward to supporting every aspirant through a smooth and secure admission process into IITs and IISc," IIT Roorkee added. (ANI)