An IIT graduate took to Reddit with a desperate plea for help after her father kicked her out of the house. The young woman has money left for just two to three days. She is urgently looking for a job and a safe place to stay in Hyderabad. Her post went viral after she said she is even ready to work as a live-in maid to survive.

An IIT graduate took to Reddit with a desperate plea for help after her father kicked her out of the house. The young woman has money left for just two to three days. She is urgently looking for a job and a safe place to stay in Hyderabad. Her post went viral after she said she is even ready to work as a live-in maid to survive.

The struggle for a job even after an IIT degree

Most students dream of landing a great job and building a solid career after graduating from IIT. But a young woman with an IIT degree is now making headlines for her urgent job appeal on social media.

The girl shared her ordeal in a Reddit post. She said her father threw her out of the house. She has just enough money to survive for the next two or three days. She expressed fear that she will face a severe housing crisis if she does not find work immediately.

'Not looking for a dream job, just need a chance'

The title of her post caught everyone's attention. She asked, "Does anyone need a live-in maid?" The young woman clarified she is not chasing a dream job right now. She just wants to secure any work to get back on her feet.

She is ready to start working immediately to become financially independent. She is currently looking for opportunities in Hyderabad. She is also willing to move to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, or Pune if she gets a chance.

What Kind Of Roles Is She Looking For?

The girl mentioned her academic background in the post. She holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in Manufacturing Science and Engineering.

She is open to working in multiple fields. These include Manufacturing, Operations, Industrial Engineering, Data and Business Analytics, Research, Technical Support, and Technical Writing. She already knows Excel, CAD, CAE, and FEA. She is currently learning Python, Pandas, and SQL.

Need A Safe Place To Stay in Hyderabad

The young woman requested a safe and affordable place to stay along with a job. She shared her deep fear of ending up on the streets and living at a bus stand.

She urged Reddit users to share any leads about jobs that come with accommodation or safe housing options.

Netizens Offer Advice And A Helping Hand

Netizens quickly reacted after the post went viral. Many users advised her to take up temporary jobs at coaching centers or tuition classes. Others suggested she should reach out to the IIT alumni network, her old professors, and local startups.

Several people directly offered help and asked her to send her CV. Meanwhile, the post also sparked a serious debate about how an IIT graduate ended up in such a helpless situation.

This viral post highlights a harsh reality. A person can face sudden financial and housing crises despite having top qualifications and technical skills.

The family situation and personal reasons mentioned in the story are entirely based on the girl's Reddit post. These claims cannot be independently verified right now. But her desperate plea stands out as a fight for survival rather than just a regular job hunt.