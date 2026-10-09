The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with participants expected to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar among other demands.

The planned demonstration comes amid allegations of irregularities in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. Kumar has faced accusations of voter-list tampering under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, an important document used to register as a voter.

According to sources, permission for the proposed protest had not been granted at the time of reporting. Nevertheless, the authorities have stepped up preparations to prevent any law-and-order problems.

The heightened security is also intended to manage potential gatherings linked to calls circulating on social media. Security agencies are monitoring these messages to assess the possibility of large crowds or clashes.