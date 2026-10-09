The monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The withdrawal process might complete in more parts of East and North-East India, including West Bengal, in the next three to four days. A high-pressure cyclonic circulation over Bihar and a trough from North-East Bihar to Telangana will cause scattered rain for a few more days.

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