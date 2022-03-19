IIMCA Tamil Nadu chapter holds its first annual alumni meet

Veteran journalist Chitra Mahesh presented the IFFCO IIMCAA Award trophy to TR Vivek for environmental reporting.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Tamil Nadu Chapter organised its first annual alumni meet 'KOO Connections 2022 – Chennai' at The Raintree Hotel on Saturday.

At this get-together, veteran journalist Chitra Mahesh presented the IFFCO IIMCAA Award trophy to TR Vivek for environmental reporting.

Founding Member Animesh Biswas presided over the programme. While addressing the gathering, Chitra Mahesh pushed for enhancing the activities of the Tamil Nadu Chapter. Mohan R suggested expanding the reach of the IIMCAA Awards by introducing at least one category open for all journalists.

IIMCAA's Vice-President Prabhat Upadhyay, Secretary Atul Gupta, Jaseem ul-Haqe, former Organisation Secretary Ritesh Verma, former Treasurer Deeksha Saksena, Karnataka Chapter Secretary Chaitainya Krishnaraju also addressed the meet.