The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur launched its Case Research Centre (CRC) on Monday, a facility designed to enhance the learning process for managers, businesses, and public institutions by drawing on real-life Indian examples.

A Hub for India-Centric Case Studies

The Centre will develop case studies on Indian companies, start-ups, government projects, and social organisations, making management education more meaningful and relevant to India's needs.

With this launch, IIM Nagpur has become the fourth IIM in the country, after IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Bangalore, to establish a dedicated Case Research Centre. IIM-N has collaborated with Ivey Publishing, the world's second-largest producer of management case studies, for this centre.

Global Collaboration for Indian Narratives

The event took place in the presence of Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur; Violetta Gallagher, Director of Product & Publishing at Ivey Publishing; Alejandro Garcia, Associate Director of Business Development at Ivey Publishing; and Prof. Rakesh Gupta, Chairperson of the Case Research Centre. Senior faculty members, students, and officials of IIM Nagpur attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the inauguration, Violetta Gallagher emphasised the global relevance of the new Centre. "This is not just the opening of a Case Centre; we're opening new pathways for collaboration, storytelling, and impact, in India, at Ivey, and around the world," she said. Gallagher described the Centre as a "story engine" capable of capturing the unique narratives emerging from India's dynamic business environment.

In his address, Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur, highlighted the Centre's significance in strengthening India's presence in management scholarship. "India is the next big thing. With thousands of business schools and a young population, we are a land of opportunities. Many global universities are opening campuses here, and this Case Research Centre is going to be a milestone in that context," he said.

Expanding Reach Through Partner Institutions

A speciality of IIM Nagpur's case research centre is that its benefits are not limited to IIM Nagpur alone. Initially, nine prominent B Schools in the country have already partnered as 'Member Business School' in this centre, and they will get the direct knowledge sharing benefit of this centre in the form of handholding in case writing, opportunity to attend CSE writing and teaching workshop organised by IIM-N, and participate in other activities organised by the case research centre.

Representatives from these nine B-schools were also present at the inauguration. They include renowned names like Amrutvahini Institute of Management & Business Administration, Sangamner; Dr. Moonje Institute of Management & Computer Studies, Nashik; FORE School of Management, New Delhi; IILM Lodhi Road; IMI Kolkata; IMS Ghaziabad; Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi; PML SD Business School, Chandigarh and Sanjivani University, Ahilyanagar.

Future Potential and Concluding Remarks

Alejandro Garcia of Ivey Publishing spoke about the long-term potential of the partnership. "IIM Nagpur and Ivey, along with other partners, can co-create cases that travel between classrooms in India, Canada, and the world, sparking conversations that cross borders and disciplines," he said.

Delivering the introductory remarks, Prof. Rakesh Gupta, Chairperson of the Centre, called the launch "a dream come true." "We are now the fourth IIM in India to have such a Centre, and its benefits are already reaching other B-schools. This is a national academic resource being built right here in Nagpur," he said.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Yatish Joshi, Chairperson of Brand and Media, who acknowledged the contributions of all guests, partner institutions, faculty participants, and IIM Nagpur's administrative teams. A press interaction and two faculty workshops, titled "Case Writing" and "Use of AI in Case Development," were held following the ceremony.

