The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) organised a session with the Special Director General, BISAG-N, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and former Managing Director, NICSI, Vinay Thakur, a national expert in digital governance and cybersecurity, on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Thakur delivered a talk on Digital Transformation, Solution Architecture, Cloud Deployment, Cybersecurity, and the emerging field of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). The session opened with a warm welcome by the Director General & CEO of IICA, Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, who emphasised the importance of future-ready digital skills and secure technologies in shaping India's socio-economic progress.

India's Digital Public Infrastructure

In his address, Thakur placed special focus on the scale, strength, and evolution of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), considered one of the most advanced in the world. He highlighted how initiatives such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), DigiLocker, BharatNet, Co-WIN, UMANG, MeghRaj Cloud and GIS-based platforms of BISAG-N have collectively transformed governance, public service delivery and citizen empowerment.

Digital India: A Transformational Movement

He emphasised that these achievements are a direct reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary Digital India movement, which aims to build a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. During the session, Thakur emphasised how the Prime Minister's leadership has enabled technology to become a tool for social inclusion, transparency and economic acceleration. He elaborated that Digital India is not just a programme but a transformational movement, enabling universal access to services, bridging urban-rural gaps and strengthening India's position as a global digital powerhouse.

The Critical Need for Cybersecurity

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that Thakur also stressed the critical need for cybersecurity frameworks to secure the nation's growing digital ecosystem. He highlighted the rising cyber threats, the importance of the DPDP Act, AI-enabled cyberattacks, the urgent need for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and the significance of indigenous solutions for digital sovereignty.

Interactive Session and Conclusion

The programme witnessed participation from faculty members and students, who engaged deeply with the speaker. The interactive Q&A session allowed participants to explore various aspects of digital governance, data protection, cloud security and emerging technologies. The session concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for Thakur's insights and acknowledging the importance of such interactions for shaping the perspectives of future leaders. (ANI)