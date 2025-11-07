IGNOU and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) have signed an MoU to launch a joint MBA in Retailing. The skill-based programme aims to enhance managerial competencies, aligning with NEP 2020's focus on industry-academia collaboration.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Retailers Association of India (RAI) to jointly offer a skill-based and employment-oriented MBA (Retailing) programme with a modular approach.

The programme has been collaboratively designed and developed by IGNOU and RAI, Mumbai, to enhance managerial competencies and professional skills in the retail sector, the open varsity said in a statement.

Strengthening University-Industry Collaboration

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, highlighted that this initiative will strengthen the University-Industry collaboration as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. She emphasised the need for innovation in pedagogy and experiential learning to achieve better academic and professional outcomes.

Future of the Indian Retail Industry

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI), stated that the Indian retail industry is poised for exponential growth. He noted that technology interventions can significantly enhance customer experience and that the evolution of Quick Commerce presents not a challenge but an opportunity, as human interaction in retail will become increasingly valuable.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Prof Neeti Agarwal, Director, School of Management Studies (SOMS), IGNOU, spoke about the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform the retail landscape, offering immense scope for innovation and efficiency.

This collaboration will provide an opportunity for people in the retail industry to pursue higher education in the retail sector and aligns with the mandate of NEP 2020 for industry-academia collaboration.